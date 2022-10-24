Caitlyn Jenner Gets Casual in Relaxed Jeans & Puma Sneakers with Kendall Jenner at LA Clippers Basketball Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Caitlyn Jenner spent some quality time with her daughter Kendall Jenner, as they watched the basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles yesterday. They both supported Kendall’s boyfriend, Devin Booker, who plays for the Suns.

The retired Olympic gold medalist wore a black crew neck sweater to the basketball game. She paired it with relaxed blue jeans with raw hem detailing and a black textured leather belt with a dark silver buckle. To accessorize, Caitlyn opted for diamond studs with a gold-name-plated necklace and carried a black leather crossbody bag with gold hardware.

Caitlyn Jenner leaves the Crypto.com Arena following the Phoenix Suns Vs Los Angeles Clippers game in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Damian Avitia /London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

For her footwear, the television personality went with a pair of Puma Cell Phase sneakers. The running shoes brought a pop of color to the look with neon green and orange accents. The low-top sneakers are made with a lightweight design for all-day wear. They also feature a mesh fabric and lace-up closure.

Puma Cell Phase Sneaker CREDIT: DSW

Caitlyn kept her dark brown hair in a blowout style with minimal makeup that featured a soft eye look and a nude lip.

Kendall took a brighter approach to fashion while spending time with Caitlyn. The supermodel went with a bright orange half-zip puffer jacket which she paired with black leather pants. She carried a black shoulder bag and slipped into matching pointed-toe boots.

(L-R) Kendall Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 23, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Caitlyn has a vast shoe closet filled with various styles. For a casual day, the philanthropist usually slips into a pair of skinny jeans with sneakers from athletic brands like Nike, Yeezy, and FootJoy. When making a red carpet appearance, Caitlyn goes for a fitted dress with a pair of pumps in a variety of colors and textures from luxury designers like Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Otto + Ivy.

