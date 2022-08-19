Caitlyn Jenner Lets Her Feet Breathe in Caged Sandals at Daughter Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Party

Caitlyn Jenner showcased her summertime style with staple separates and a must-have footwear choice. On Thursday, the Olympic gold medal decathlete attended an 818 Tequila event at Soho House in Malibu, Calif., to support her daughter Kendall Jenner, who owns the top-self spirit.

The event turned into a star-studded bash as Kris Jenner and her longtime partner Corey Gamble were also in tow as well as, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Caitlyn Jenner attends an 818 Tequila event at Soho House in Malibu, CA on August 18, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Caitlyn Jenner arrives at an 818 Tequila event in Malibu, CA on August 18, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Caitlyn stepped out in a loose-fitting striped top. The breezy piece had a V-neckline, long-sleeves and a fitted hem. The reality star teamed the garment with white trousers. The relaxed bottoms had a slight flare on the leg and included triangular pockets at the back.

To amp up her ensemble, Caitlyn accessorized with oversized sunglasses and touted her essentials in a cream leather handbag.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star completed the look with strappy tan sandals. The silhouette had a chunky outsole, which helped to provide extra cushioning and support.

Caitlyn Jenner attends an 818 Tequila event at Soho House in Malibu, CA on August 18, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to shoes, the former reality TV superstar often favors pointed-toe pumps in a range of colors and textures from labels like Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Otto + Ivy. When off-duty or exercising, the media personality prefers sneakers from athletic brands like Puma, Nike, Yeezy and FootJoy. These are often paired with a classic, versatile wardrobe of skinny jeans, sweaters and wrap dresses in neutral hues — plus crossbody and top-handle satchels by Balenciaga, Chanel and Versace, among other top brands.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see more celebrities in sandals.