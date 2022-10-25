Busy Philipps Sparkles in Sequin Dress & Holographic Platforms at the 20th Annual Sing Out For Freedom Benefit Concert

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Busy Philipps hosted the ACLU & NYCLU 20th Annual Sing Out For Freedom Benefit Concert in New York City last night. The actress sparkled in a sequin dress and holographic heels.

Philipps dressed up in a color-blocked sleeveless dress by Plan C. The blue and green sequin-embellished number was designed with a round neck and knee-length reach. The dress featured a V-design separating the green from blue. For accessories, she synchronized her jewelry and nails with the same shiny accents.

Busy Philipps attends ACLU & NYCLU 20th Annual Sing Out For Freedom Benefit Concert at Town Hall on Oct.24 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Taking the glimmering theme to her shoes, the “Girls 5 Eva” actress showed off a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti metallic platform sandals with a holographic effect. This $875 shoe is complete with a peep toe, adjustable ankle strap, and leather outsole. It features a platform of 1.5″ followed by a block heel of 4.75″, taking the wearer to new heights.

Giuseppe Zanotti Metropolis Metallic Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals

Philipps recently wore a similar pair from Stuart Weitzman with Wolford stockings to attend an event hosted by National Alliance on Mental Illness in NYC.

Busy Philipps and Tom Hanks backstage at ACLU & NYCLU 20th Annual Sing Out For Freedom Benefit Concert at Town Hall on October 24, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Town Hall heralds the Sing Out For Freedom Benefit Concert as their annual event that celebrates the achievements of the NYCLU and ACLU with the help of some of Broadway’s biggest stars. They have been continuing the tradition for over 20 Years.

