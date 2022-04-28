Busy Philipps Makes Colorful Splash in Green Heels, Blue Tights, Purple Blazer & Graphic Dress for ‘Today’ Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Busy Philipps wore all the colors of the rainbow on Thursday on her way to the “Today” show in New York. The actress joined her “Girls5eva” co-stars Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell to talk about the series’ second season.

For the morning show, Philipps wore an oversized purple blazer on top of a colorful dress. Her midi dress featured abstract designs in all colors from orange to yellow to teal. Philipps also added light blue tights. She accessorized with large black sunglasses, layered necklaces and a few rings. She finished off the look with a purple embroidered Gucci bag with a chain strap.

Philipps even wore a colorful pair of shoes. Her green heels added more interest to the outfit without competing against the other pieces. The shoes featured an ankle strap as well as a pointed toe silhouette and 3-inch heel.

When it comes to Philipps’ personal aesthetic, the “Freak and Geeks” alum has an affinity for bohemian-centric clothing that has a modern feel. Philipps also wears garments like printed dresses, edgy jumpsuits, structured denim jackets and oversized suiting that speaks to her eye for versatility.

