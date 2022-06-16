×
Busy Philipps Makes the Case for ’70s Style in Groovy Floral Outfit & Pointy Pumps on ‘Seth Myers’

By Tara Larson
By Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
Busy Philipps’ latest outfit gave a retro spin on a trendy style.

The entertainer served as a guest on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Tuesday evening to talk about moving to NYC, and her children watching her former TV series and the second season of “Girls5Eva.”

busy philipps, colorful two piece set, floral, white pumps, seth myers
Philipps on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers” on June 14.
CREDIT: NBC

For her appearance, Philipps wore a matching two-piece set made up of a short sleeve top and wide leg pants. Each piece were covered in a floral design made up of oranges, browns and cream colors. She added bright blue jewelry that popped against the contrasting colors.

The “Cougar Town” actress added a pair of white pointed-toe patent leather pumps to round out her look. Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021 when live events started happening again. In addition to Philipps, celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have also worn the stylish silhouette.

busy philipps, colorful two piece set, white pumps, seth myers
A closer look at Philipps’ heels.
CREDIT: NBC

When it comes to Philipps’ personal aesthetic, the “Freak and Geeks” alum has an affinity for bohemian-centric clothing that has a modern feel, much like her latest look. Philipps also wears garments like printed dresses, edgy jumpsuits, structured denim jackets and oversized suiting that speaks to her eye for versatility.

busy philipps, colorful dress, white pumps, seth myers
Philipps on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers” on June 14.
CREDIT: NBC

Slip into any of these white pumps for a tidy finish.

Sam Edelman Hazel pumps

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $140

Nine West, pumps, white pumps, leather pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps

Buy Now: Nine West Tatiana Pump, $84 

Schutz Lou Leather Pump
CREDIT: Schutz

Buy Now: Schutz Lou Leather Pump, $118

Take a look at high heels through the decades here.

