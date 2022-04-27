Brooklyn Decker Adds Glitz to Chocolate Brown Maxi Dress With Gold Sandals for ‘James Corden’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Brooklyn Decker made her way to “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in a stunning outfit last night in Los Angeles.

The model and actress bantered with the British host, celebrating the final seasons of her series “Grace and Frankie” airing on Netflix. The model sat beside Ray Romano, who spoke about his new project “Somewhere in Queens.”

Brooklyn Decker on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

Decker wore a chocolate brown maxi dress with thick straps and a squared neckline. The dress was smooth, featuring no noticeable textures.

She didn’t wear too many accessories, letting the dress speak for itself. Jersey dresses like this one act almost like a blanket because of the soft fabrics used. The dress falls just below the knees, but there’s not much else there.

Brooklyn Decker on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

It’s all about simplicity with this one. A sort of model-off-duty look that requires minimal effort with maximum reward. The style can be likened to outfits seen on fellow models like Emily Ratajowski, who also aims for simplistic, but effective fashion choices.

Decker complemented the brown hue with shiny footwear, slipping into gold sandals with a thin, barely-there heel. The style of heel is perfect for summer and the gold adds a wonderful contrast to an otherwise very neutral outfit. The glitz and glamor are needed, especially when dealing with neutral shades. While the color is flattering on the model, the dress doesn’t really offer much in terms of interest. The shoes round out the ensemble, making for a complete, and frankly beautiful outfit.

