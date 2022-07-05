Brooklyn Beckham Elevates Lace Crop Top & Sheer Skirt With 6-Inch Block Heel Platform Sandals With Brooklyn Beckham In Italy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are taking coordinated couple style to the next level. The newlyweds who tied the knot in April set the tone for the summer season as they took a romantic stroll in Portofino, Italy on Monday.

Peltz was effortlessly chic for the outing, stepping out in a white front-tie crop top. The lightweight separate had spaghetti straps and was outlined with lace. She paired her top with a breezy sheer maxi skirt. The warm weather staple was streamlined throughout and had a ruffled hemline. The actress covered her eyes with dark oversized shades and a black shoulder bag.

Peltz took things up a notch with a pair of white platform sandals. The sky high silhouette had an open-toe, square outsole and 6-inch block heel. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles as a wide selection of brands like Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo have already started to level up their footwear selection. From minimal to colorful, affordable and luxurious there is a platform sandal for everyone.

Beckham kept it casual for the outing in a short-sleeve white T-shirt and cream wide-leg trousers. When it came down to footwear, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham completed his look with beige shoes.

