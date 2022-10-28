Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Transform Into Romeo & Juliet for Halloween Party With Chainmail Top and Angelic Dress

Halloween parties are all around Hollywood this week. Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, decided to embrace the spooky season with a romantic costume. On Thursday, the couple dressed up as Romeo and Juliet for the Tings Magazine and Booby Tape annual Halloween extravaganza in West Hollywood.

The couple’s matching outfit was inspired by the Romeo and Juliet version of the 1996 film starring Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attended the Booby Tape Halloween Party in West Hollywood on Oct 27 CREDIT: MEGA Beckham fully committed to the Romeo ensemble wearing a long-sleeve chainmail top with dramatic metal body armor that covered his shoulders and chest. Along with the armor, he wore black trousers to keep it somewhat uncomplicated.

Peltz was a vision in white donning a sleeveless scoop neck floor-length dress designed with a ruched bodice, making it the perfect dupe of the real version from the film. She made it her own with a set of angel wings. The actress kept her glam natural with a half-up, half-down hairstyle and a glossy lip. Her accessories included a cross-chain necklace and a textured pouch.

Vas Morgan, Nicola Peltz, Bianca Roccasano and others attended the Booby Tape Halloween Party in West Hollywood. CREDIT: MEGA While we couldn’t see their feet, we can imagine Peltz went for strappy sandals and Beckham strapped into a pair of Chelsea boots. The two are quite the fashionable pair and we can see that they are already blooming into a younger version of Victoria and David Beckham because of their undeniable style.

The Tings Magazine x Booby Tape Halloween party drew big names like Ashley Graham, Tyga, and Evan Ross for their seasonal celebration.

PHOTOS: Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Wedding’s Celebrity Guests