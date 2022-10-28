×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Transform Into Romeo & Juliet for Halloween Party With Chainmail Top and Angelic Dress

By Joce Blake
Joce Blake

Joce Blake

More Stories By Joce

View All
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicole Peltz, and many other Celebrities attend the Booby Tape Halloween Party in West Hollywood
Eva Longoria
Gordon Ramsay
Romeo Beckham
Gordon Ramsay
View Gallery 19 Images

Halloween parties are all around Hollywood this week. Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, decided to embrace the spooky season with a romantic costume. On Thursday, the couple dressed up as Romeo and Juliet for the Tings Magazine and Booby Tape annual Halloween extravaganza in West Hollywood.

The couple’s matching outfit was inspired by the Romeo and Juliet version of the 1996 film starring Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicole Peltz, Bianca Roccasano, Mandana Bolourchi, Vas Morgan, Tyga, Evan Ross and others attended the Booby Tape Halloween Party in Weat Hollywood. 27 Oct 2022 Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicole Peltz. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA911622_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attended the Booby Tape Halloween Party in West Hollywood on Oct 27
CREDIT: MEGA
Beckham fully committed to the Romeo ensemble wearing a long-sleeve chainmail top with dramatic metal body armor that covered his shoulders and chest. Along with the armor, he wore black trousers to keep it somewhat uncomplicated.

Peltz was a vision in white donning a sleeveless scoop neck floor-length dress designed with a ruched bodice, making it the perfect dupe of the real version from the film. She made it her own with a set of angel wings. The actress kept her glam natural with a half-up, half-down hairstyle and a glossy lip. Her accessories included a cross-chain necklace and a textured pouch.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicole Peltz, Bianca Roccasano, Mandana Bolourchi, Vas Morgan, Tyga, Evan Ross and others attended the Booby Tape Halloween Party in Weat Hollywood. 27 Oct 2022 Pictured: Vas morgan, Nicola peltz, Bianca Roccolisano. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA911622_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Vas Morgan, Nicola Peltz, Bianca Roccasano and others attended the Booby Tape Halloween Party in West Hollywood.
CREDIT: MEGA
While we couldn’t see their feet, we can imagine Peltz went for strappy sandals and Beckham strapped into a pair of Chelsea boots. The two are quite the fashionable pair and we can see that they are already blooming into a younger version of Victoria and David Beckham because of their undeniable style.

The Tings Magazine x Booby Tape Halloween party drew big names like Ashley Graham, Tyga, and Evan Ross for their seasonal celebration.

PHOTOS: Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Wedding’s Celebrity Guests 

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad