Brooke Shields Suits Up in All-Black Outfit With Pointed-Toe Pumps for Michael Kors Fall ’22 NYFW Show

Brooke Shields shows that all-black is still sophisticated and chic. The “Blue Lagoon” star attended the Michael Kors Fall 22 runway show for New York Fashion Week last night and was among guests such as Blake Lively, Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Lori Harvey, Nina Garcia, Anna Wintour and Gigi Hadid.

When it comes to her outfit, Shields opted for a classic look consisting of sharp black attire. Shields wore a black cropped bolero jacket that had structured shoulders and a chic lapel. Underneath, Shields wore a black jumpsuit that had a square neckline. She accessorized with a dainty necklace and sparkling rings paired with a glittery clutch that matched her ensemble.

Brooke Shields at Michael Kors Fall 22 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Brooke Shields at Michael Kors Fall 22 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

To complete everything, Shields wore a pair of patent black pointed-toe pumps that had a heel height of approximately 3 inches. The pumps rounded out her getup perfectly and added another eye-catching detail.

A closer look at Brooke Shields’ black pointy pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to Shields’ essential sartorial style, she’s a fan of glitzy and statement-making pieces that showcase her eye for fun clothing. For example, she recently wore a silver fringe dress paired with bright pink pumps for a punchy attention-grabbing moment.

The “Pretty Baby” actress has also created her own venture within the fashion industry, having launched her own line of clothing and beauty products titled Beginning Is Now. The brand offers a line of leggings, bras and tank tops that aim to inspire and unify women. Shields got her start when she starred in jean campaigns for Calvin Klein that became controversial in nature. She also recently modeled jeans for Jordache in a topless, body-positive ad.

