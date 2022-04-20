Brooke Shields Gets Slick in Little Black Leather Dress and PVC Pumps for Tribeca Ball 2022

Brooke Shields at New York Academy of Art's 2022 Tribeca Ball in New York City on April 19, 2022.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Brooke Shields makes a strong case for leather in spring. The “Endless Love” star was spotted while arriving to the New York Academy of Art’s 2022 Tribeca Ball, which honored artist Kenny Scharf in New York City last night. For the artsy event, Shields elected to wear a striking yet slick look.

Brooke Shields at New York Academy of Art’s 2022 Tribeca Ball in New York City on April 19, 2022. CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

Brooke Shields at New York Academy of Art’s 2022 Tribeca Ball in New York City on April 19, 2022. CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

Shields wore a black leather midi dress that was sleeveless and had a crew neckline. The garment also had creases on the front that showcased the fabrics tactility.

The model accessorized with a diamond-encrusted ring, a white watch, diamond chandelier earrings and black aviator shades that had slight ‘70s inspiration.

For footwear, Shields donned a pair of PVC pumps that had a black cap toe and a white heel that elevated her chic ensemble.

Related Michelle Obama Upgrades Canadian Tuxedo With Green Pointy Pumps for 'Ellen DeGeneres' Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the 'Groutfit' Style Trend Pregnant Nicky Hilton Goes Pretty in Purple in Iridescent Bow Pumps and Lacy Dress in Palm Beach

A closer look at Brooke Shields’ black and white PVC heels. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to Shields’ essential sartorial style, she’s a fan of glitzy and statement-making pieces that showcase her eye for fun clothing. For example, she recently wore a light brown sweater midi dress paired with pointed-toe pumps that had black toes and white ankles and heels for a chic appearance while attending the premiere of the new Netflix documentary, “The Andy Warhol Diaries” in NYC.

The “Pretty Baby” actress has also created her own venture within the fashion industry, having launched her own line of clothing and beauty products titled Beginning Is Now. The brand offers a line of leggings, bras and tank tops that aim to inspire and unify women. Shields got her start as a teen model when she starred in campaigns for Calvin Klein that became controversial at the time. She also recently modeled jeans for Jordache in a topless, body-positive ad.

Put on a pair of black pumps for a refined appearance.

To Buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 Patent Leather Pumps, $775.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Anita Pump, $90 (was $150).