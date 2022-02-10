Brooke Shields Models Jordache Jeans in Bold Body-Positive Ad Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Brooke Shields dazzles in new ad campaigns that shows she still has her modeling chops.

The 56-year-old actress stars in advertisements for Jordache for the label’s spring 2022 campaign. The last time that Shields modeled for a jeans campaign was when she was 15 years old and starring in the controversial series of Calvin Klein ads in 1980.

For the outfits, Shields donned a sleek pair of Jordache jeans that she wore in three different ways. In one shot, she wore sleek straight-leg style paired with a Jordache ringer tee as she contorts her body and shows off the flexibility of the piece. In another shot, Shields wears the same outfit but poses in an interesting shape while buttoning up her pair of distressed Jordache jeans with sharp black booties.

And in a final shot, Shields dons the same flare-leg jeans while going topless.

In a recent interview she did with People magazine, Shields says that it was important that she keep the shoot authentic and reflect what her current stage is in life.

“It was important for you to see this is my 56-year-old body and to fight the retouching,” Shields told the entertainment magazine. “I’m always like, ‘You better keep it honest.’ And we did.”

“The Blue Lagoon” actress has also created her own venture within the fashion industry, having launched her own line of clothing and beauty products titled Beginning Is Now. The brand offers a line of leggings, bras and tank tops that aim to inspire and unify women.

Brooke Shields poses for Jordache Jeans’ S22 ad campaigns. CREDIT: Jordache/ MEGA

