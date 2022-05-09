Brooke Shields Upgrades Cropped Jeans With Crisscross Crystal Chain Flats for Mother’s Day With Her Daughters

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Brooke Shields spent Mother’s Day in New York City with her two daughters Rowan Francis Henchy and Grier Hammond Frenchy. The “Blue Lagoon” actress was casually dressed to hit the pavement in the Big Apple.

For the outing, Shields wore a cream cropped jacket over a basic white T-shirt. The “Pretty Baby” star teamed her top with light-wash denim jeans. She let her hair cascade down her back and accessorized with brown-tinted frames and a black shoulder bag.

Brooke Shields spends Mother’s Day with her two daughters in New York City on May 8, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Brooke Shields out in New York City with her two daughters, Rowan Francis Henchy and Grier Hammond Henchy on May 8, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Shields topped her look off with Jimmy Choo’s Genevi Flats. The pointed-toe flats are Italian-crafted in bold red satin and adorned with refined crisscross crystal studded chains. The crystals, around 6mm per stone, are encrusted into metal casings and meticulously placed on the delicate chain. Ballet flats as a women’s shoe style emerged in the 1950s, and soon caught on as a pleasant medium between heels and sneakers. The style was especially popular in the noughties, though it has stayed in fashion over the decades for its versatility of wear.

A closer look at Brooke Shields Jimmy Choo Genevi flats. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Jimmy Choo Genevi Flat. CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

When it comes to Shields’ essential sartorial style, she’s a fan of glitzy and statement-making pieces that showcase her eye for fun clothing. For example, she recently attended the Tribeca Ball in a black leather midi dress and PVC pumps. The high heels had a black cap toe and a white heel that elevated her chic ensemble. For footwear, the “Pretty Baby” star has an affinity for classic pumps, clogs, versatile boots, leather loafers and trendy sneakers.

