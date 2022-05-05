Brooke Shields Spins Classic Suiting in Shocking Neon Orange & Sneakers With Daughter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Brooke Shields put a punchy spin on classic suiting while out in New York City. The “Blue Lagoon” actress was spotted out in the Big Apple with her daughter Grier Hammond Henchy. Shields made quite the statement in a neon orange power suit.

The vibrant ensemble consisted of a sharp blazer that had pointy shoulder pads, sleek lapels and a curved hemline. She teamed the overcoat with matching flare-leg pants. Underneath her outwear, she wore a mint green turtleneck that was adorned with silver jewels all-over.

Brooke Shields spotted out in New York City on May 4, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Brooke Shields spotted out in New York City with her daughter Grier Hammond Henchy on May 4, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Shields styled her signature caramel tresses straight. Finishing off the street style moment was a pair of white sneakers. The sneakers had a chunky outer sole and rugged edge. The shoe style offered a modern and slick edge to her look. Henchy followed in her mother’s footsteps and donned a printed gray and black suit. She complemented the outfit with pink square shades and gray sneakers.

Brooke shields out in New York City with her daughter Grier Hammond Henchy on May 4, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

When it comes to Shields’ essential sartorial style, she’s a fan of glitzy and statement-making pieces that showcase her eye for fun clothing. For example, she recently attended the Tribeca Ball in a black leather midi dress and PVC pumps. The high heels had a black cap toe and a white heel that elevated her chic ensemble. For footwear, the “Pretty Baby” star has an affinity for classic pumps, clogs, versatile boots, leather loafers and trendy sneakers.

