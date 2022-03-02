Brooke Shields Goes Neutral in Brown Midi Dress and Two-Tone Heels at ‘Andy Warhol Diaries’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Brooke Shields celebrated her longtime friendship with Andy Warhol on Tuesday night.

The “Blue Lagoon” actress hit the red carpet ahead of the premiere of the new Netflix documentary, “The Andy Warhol Diaries”, in NYC. For the event, Shields donned a light brown sweater dress. The midi dress featured a peekaboo cutout in the center of the torso as well as a twisted bodice. She accessorized with a necklace, drop earrings, a wrist watch, rings and statement glasses.

Shields at the “The Andy Warhol Diaries” premiere on March 1. CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

The star added a pair of two-tone heels to her red carpet look. Her pointed-toe pumps featured black toes and white ankles and heels. The heels also featured a clear PVC material along the toes and sides.

A closer look at Shields’ heels. CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

When it comes to Shields’ essential sartorial style, she’s a fan of statement-making, glitzy pieces that showcase her eye for fun clothing. She recently hit Michael Kors’ Fall 22 runway show for New York Fashion Week styled in a black jumpsuit that had a square neckline with a black cropped bolero jacket over top.

The actress has also created her own venture within the fashion industry, having launched her own line of clothing and beauty products titled Beginning Is Now. The brand offers a line of leggings, bras and tank tops that aim to inspire and unify women. Shields got her start when she starred in jean campaigns for Calvin Klein that caused a bit of controversy. She also recently modeled jeans for Jordache in a topless, body-positive ad.

