Brooke Shields Goes Glam in Black Strapless Jumpsuit & Pointed Toe Heels at The Metropolitan Opera House in NYC

By Tara Larson
Brooke Shields hit the town in a stunning black number.

The actress attended the opening night of “Medea” at The Metropolitan Opera House on Tuesday night in NYC. To the show, Shields wore a black strapless jumpsuit. The garment featured a wide leg opening and a ruched waistline with a diamond-shape crystal embellishment. Shields added even more touches of glam with her accessories. She wore silver hoop earrings, plus a chunky bracelet and large statement ring. She also carried a small black clutch purse, and she wore her glasses on top of her head like a headband.

brooke shields, black jumpsuit, strapless, pointy heels, medea, opera
Shields attends the opening night of ‘Medea’ at The Metropolitan Opera House on Sept. 27.
CREDIT: Roy Rochlin

Though barely visible, Sheilds’ shoes were seen under her billowing pant leg. She wore a pair of black pointed-toe shoes to the event.

When it comes to Shields’ essential sartorial style, she’s a fan of statement-making, glitzy pieces that showcase her eye for fun clothing. For footwear, she’s often seen in pointy pumps at formal events, wearing styles from PVC material to bright pink suede.

The actress has also created her own venture within the fashion industry, having launched her own line of clothing and beauty products titled Beginning Is Now. The brand offers a line of leggings, bras and tank tops that aim to inspire and unify women. Shields got her start when she starred in jean campaigns for Calvin Klein that caused a bit of controversy. She’s also modeled jeans for Jordache in a topless, body-positive ad. Most recently, she modeled in a Skims campaign alongside Juliette Lewis, Becky G and more.

