Brittany Snow Makes an Elegant Arrival in ‘Perfect Sandals’ & High-Slit Gown on SXSW Red Carpet

Brittany Snow was seen on the red carpet at SXSW for the “X” premiere on Saturday wearing a beautiful black and white gown.

Snow celebrated her new film wearing a white and black cady one-shoulder gown with cutout waist and thigh-high slit from Zuhair Murad’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The “Pitch Perfect” star’s dress featured a black bow detailing up the slit, giving the dress a dainty feel. The squared-off shoulder makes Snow look powerful, ready to take on the red carpet. Snow’s hair was styled mid-length red, parted down the middle. Her makeup had a wash of blue on the eyes and a peachy pink lip.

Brittany Snow at SXSW. CREDIT: GettyImages.

For footwear, Snow stepped into Sarah Flint’s “Perfect Sandal” in black. The round-toe sandals come with a suede upper, thick straps around the toebed for security and a 4-inch stiletto heel. Designed for comfort in mind, the footwear has 6mm of extra foot bed padding and anatomical arch support — it’s no wonder the designer dubbed them “Perfect.” The shoes match the black hues in the dress rather seamlessly, complementing the detailing in the thigh-high slit as well.

Brittany Snow at SXSW. CREDIT: GettyImages

Snow joined many celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Lizzo, who attended the events. The festival attracts everything from panels to film, interactive media and music. Many stars share their thoughts on pop culture and worldly topics in conferences that range from design to the future of music.

