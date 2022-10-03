Brittany Mahomes Goes Fiery in Red Blazer & Spiked Louboutins to Support Her Husband Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes wears jersey number 15, and Brittany Mahomes loves to find ways to incorporate her husband’s number into her game-day outfits.

Matching the Kansas City Chiefs red, Brittany wore an oversized red blazer buttoned over black biker shorts and a mini black top to watch her husband’s game this past Sunday. She added number 15 to the right leg of her biker shorts to show extra support for him. The outfit was fashionable but still functional for a football game with the biker shorts and chunky heels.

Brittany Mahomes Styles Spiked Louboutins with Red Blazer on the Sidelines CREDIT: via Instagram

When it came down to footwear, the football players’ cleats were not the only spiked shoes on the field. Brittany wore a signature pair of Christian Louboutin over-the-knee suede boots featuring the iconic red sole and a spiked heel.

The mother, who is expecting child number two, wore her wavy blond hair in half-up and half-down pigtails with two face-framing pieces.

Brittany likes to switch things up between dresses, cargo pants, heavy coats in the winter months, boots, sneakers and other trendy items, but she always finds a way to style the red and yellow tones from the Kansas City team colors. Last season is when Brittany started delivering more statement looks on Sundays. Some of her more memorable looks include a monochrome yellow outfit with a full-length yellow trench coat and a red monogram Louis Vuitton parka.

In other outfits, she has had his jersey number on the back of her shirts, on front of her jackets, and on the back of their daughter Sterling’s jackets. When she’s not dressed up for game day, the fitness enthusiast and founder of Brittany Lynne Fitness is often posing in athleisure and matching workout sets. Although not red and yellow, the sets are often colorful and patterned.

