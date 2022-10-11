Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Flatters Her Baby Bump in Bold Red Versace Tank Top & Air Jordan x Travis Scott Sneakers for Kansas City Chiefs-Raiders Game

Brittany Mahomes watched as her husband, Patrick Mahomes, played against the Las Vegas Raiders at the Kansas City Chiefs home venue on Monday.

The fitness trainer arrived at the Arrowhead Stadium in all designer pieces matching her husband’s team’s spirit colors. Mahomes showed off her baby bump in a fitted red racerback Laserata Tank Top by Versace. She paired it with white Balmain cargo pants.

Brittany Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs home venue on Oct. 10. CREDIT: via Instagram

The influencer slipped into a pair of cream and gray Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott sneakers. The rapper came out with multiple shoes that feature earth tones and a worn-in look in collaboration with the sportswear brand.

Mahomes added a yellow Jacquemus Le Chiquito Noeud handbag, unifying the Chief’s color palette that includes red. The leather bag featured a looped handle. She finished the look with a mixture of silver and gold bracelets and necklaces.

The entrepreneur kept her platinum blond locks in a soft wave style that cascaded down her back. Her minimal makeup featured a nude lip.

Mahomes is the queen of sideline spirit wear. The 27-year-old mother has ditched sports jerseys for more elevated designer looks. However, even when she’s in a red blazer and spiked Louboutins.

When she’s not on the sidelines, Mahomes is keeps herself active with her fitness company, Brittany Lynne Fitness. She recently posted a new beach workout with her friend Taylor Chamberlain in new pieces from Vitality’s Skye Collection.

