Britney Spears Impressively Mixes Yoga, Dance & Weights for Intense Workout in Versatile Orange Sneakers in Hawaii

By Jacorey Moon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears even makes working out a stylish event. The “Breathe On Me” singer shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her dancing while working out in Hawaii.

In the caption, Spears wrote, “Warming it up in Maui 🏝 !!! Literally smiling 😊 and glowing !!! When I come here and workout … it’s the best day ever 🙌🏻💓💓 !!! Pssss you have to understand I’m excited to be out of my house so I love dancing in the gym 😳💅🏻 !!!!!”

Spears went with an orangish-red crop top that featured frilly trim around the short cap sleeves. The piece also had a plunging neckline and incorporated a waist tie around the back. Later in the video, she ditches the binding crop top and switches into a bralette that matched the color of her original shirt. On the lower half, she went with a pair of black stretchy short shorts that added a nice contrast to her vibrant top.

To ground everything, she wore light orange sneakers that had flecks of gray and white sprinkled throughout.

When it comes to Spears and her clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards breezy and stylish silhouettes. For example, she recently modeled a pilgrim-inspired minidress coordinated with brown leather Mary Jane heels for a chic yet vintage-inspired look.

Spears also made a name for herself within the fashion industry during the early ‘00s, having been the face of Candie’s during the era. She worked with the brand to create a line of clothing that included fun, flirty separates sold in Kohl’s. She also had her own fragrance line that also dominated the early aughts.

Click through the gallery to see Spears’ ’90s and early ’00s street style. 

Pop on a pair of orange sneakers for a vibrant finish.

