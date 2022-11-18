Britney Spears Vibrantly Dances in ’90s-Approved Yellow Plunging Mini Dress & Versatile Heels

Britney Spears danced to the beat of her own drum, showing off her outfit of the day yesterday in Instagram post. The short clip saw the star swaying to pop music while wearing a risky yellow mini dress and her go-to heels.

Spears’ outfit consisted of a fitted halter-style bright yellow dress with thick shoulder straps and a plunging neckline and short skirt. The “Circus” songstress often gravitates towards fitted styles in vibrant hues, often embellished with colorful floral prints.

She accessorized with a dainty bracelet and styled her blond locks in beachy waves.

Breezy crop tops and low waisted shorts reminiscent of the ’90s seem to also be a staple in Spears’ wardrobe.

Spears expertly swayed in dark brown pumps with pointed toes, making dancing around in heels look easy. The pumps were a smooth chocolate brown colorway with sturdy block heels that looked to be around 4 inches in height, offering the “Womanizer” singer a boost. Spears is a fan of the pumps seen in the video. The style is versatile and offers her mobility to perform.

Spears’ footwear varies from sleek and simple to bohemian. The “Seal It With a Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and strappy platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, cozy Ugg boots, and Asics sneakers. When on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo, and Schutz.

PHOTOS: Check out some of Britney Spears’ best 90s and 2000s street style moments.