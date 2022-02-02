Britney Spears Works Up a Sweat in Vibrant Yellow Sports Bra, Short Shorts and Gray Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears works up a sweat in a colorful look.

The “Stronger” singer has become known for her functional ensembles as of late that focus on fit and comfort. The singer posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her exercising in a yellow sports bra that featured thin gray spaghetti straps and black stretch shorts that made her getup incredibly chic. She accessorized with a pair of aviator sunglasses that had a white trim along the edges of the frames.

To ground everything, Spears opted for a pair of gray sneakers that incorporated a white sole and tied her moment together with a slight touch of color contrast.

Spears and her distinct aesthetic were one of the key style inspos of the early aughts, with her donning leather pants, patchwork denim and halter tops that were on-trend at the time and helped create her own sartorial wave. As of late, the pop star has shown off her affinity for outfits that focus on providing movement while also making her look refined and streamlined for more dressy occasions. For example, we’ve seen her wear bright bikinis, denim cutoffs and edgy mini dresses. And for shoes, Spears has a penchant for sneakers, boots and pumps that all help round out her outfits with their specific vibe, for example, her fiery red boots.

Spears also ventured into the fashion industry. She was previously Candie’s Girl and launched a line of signature fragrances.

Click through the gallery to see Spears’ ’90s and early ’00s street style.

