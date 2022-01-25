Britney Spears Dances in Yellow Target Bikini and Unexpected Heels With an Empowering Body-Confident Message

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share one of her signature dancing videos—and remember one of her favorite swimwear moments along with sharing an empowering message about body positivity.

The “Till the World Ends” singer shared an Instagram video from Maui, where she danced in a bikini from Target. The swimwear featured a yellow and white plaid top, as well as yellow bottoms with thin gold ring accents. Keeping in lieu with the beachy weather, Spears paired her look with aviator sunglasses and red and white string bracelets.

“I got this bathing suit from Target… it was my favorite and then when paps shot me looking like that … I threw it away and got really sad … then I thought about it … ANYBODY would post in their bathing suit if they worked hard on their body …” Spears captioned the video, presumably re-wearing the bikini afterwards. “[S]o yes ladies, anybody would care !!! And here’s me not leaning over so paps can literally crucify me !!!!”

While showcasing her figure, the “Glory” musician wore a pair of brown pumps. The style featured glossy leather uppers, as well as sharp pointed-toes. The pair’s most daring element came from stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. Though they were an unexpected shoe choice with swimwear, Spears proved that heels can even be worn with a bikini; in fact, she previously worn the same pair with numerous minidresses in recent weeks, as well.

Pointed-toe pumps like Spears’ are favored for their versatility within a range of ensembles. Styles often feature triangular toes and stiletto heels, with uppers ranging from matte to patent textures. In addition to the musician, stars like Paris Hilton, Nina Dobrev and Dakota Johnson have worn pointed pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, Dior and Manolo Blahnik in recent weeks.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

