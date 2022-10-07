Britney Spears Revives Y2K Low-Rise Jeans with ‘Justin Bieber’ in Mexico

Britney Spears is celebrating almost one year since the end of her conservatorship with a Mexico vacation. The singer shared two videos of her trip to her Instagram account today. Spears wore Y2K-inspired looks and even made friends with a monkey named Justin Bieber.

“It’s been almost a year since I became a free woman !!! F… yes!!! Wheee!!! Psss the monkey’s name is Justin Bieber,” she captioned the first video.

The reel opens with the singer talking to the camera with her thumbs tucked into the waistband of her ultra-low-rise jeans. Spears has been one of the pioneers of the Y2K low-rise jeans revival, alongside Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Irina Shayk, that have also incorporated low-rise jeans into their style over the past years.

Spears paired the black wash skinny jeans with a low-cut and cropped wrap blouse. The long-sleeve top was light and airy with pink, brown, and orange floral patterns.

For the second half of the clip, Spears wore a white lace top with pink and green floral embroidery. The v-neck top was also slightly cropped and featured ruffled trim and short ruffled sleeves. She paired both looks with red Versace sunglasses with a soft cat eye shape and the Versace greca pattern on the side.

Spears’ footwear choice was a brown strappy sandal, likely wedged or with a chunky heel. The “Oops I did it Again,” songstress has a diverse style of shoes ranging from dancing kicks to Amaranti wedges. Spears is a fan of Asics sneakers and her red carpet style features designers like Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin, usually in the form of pointed-toe or platforms.

