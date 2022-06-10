Britney Spears Gets Married in Sleek Off-the-Shoulder Silk Gown at Star-Studded Wedding

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019.

It’s official! Britney Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony on Thursday night. The nupitals come months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship.

For her big day, Spears wore a custom Versace wedding gown. The dress was crafted in a delicate white silk cady, detailed with a portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and comes together with a stream of pearl buttons. The seamline of the bodice follows the corset boning that narrows at the waist. The column silhouette is cut with a front leg-slit, while the back pleats from the waist cascade into a three-meter train.

The look was completed with a veil is crafted from four-and-a-half meters of silk tulle trimmed in silk satin, tulle gloves embellished with pearls and matching white satin pumps.

According to Versace, the gown was handsewn by its tailors for over 700 hours.

Asghari wore a custom Atelier Versace tuxedo featuring a double-breasted peak lapel jacket with silk satin details, and pants with a banded belt at the waist and black loafers.

The wedding was a star-studded affair with guests including designer Dontella Versace, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and Drew Barrymore.

“Since we first met, Britney has always had a very special place in my heart. Seeing her free, happy, and now getting married puts a smile on my face,” Versace wrote on her Instagram page. “Designing Britney and Sam’s wedding outfits came naturally to me. A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour. They look just perfect together.”