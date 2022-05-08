Britney Spears Sneaks Into Locker Room, Shares First Wedding Outfit Look and Teases Her Book Release Date

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share some secrets, life updates and personal news — including her point of view on locker rooms.

The Grammy Award-winning musician posed for a mirror selfie in a men’s locker room with fiancé Sam Asghari for a set of videos on Instagram. While Asghari styled his hair, Spears recorded a video wearing a black T-shirt and aviator sunglasses with white and gold rims. A messy bun completed her casual look.

“We snuck you into the men’s locker room and no one knows,” Asghari exclaimed in the video. Spears’ quick-witted reply? “Don’t say anything.”

Though her shoes and bottoms weren’t visible, it’s likely Spears paired her casual look with a set of short shorts — one of her go-to styles for everyday wear. The singer’s shoes also likely consisted of slides or thong sandals for a relaxed and covert appearance — though it’s possible Spears also strapped on a set of platform heels, a style she wears for numerous occasions.

Spears also took a moment to share several new goings-on in her life in a separate post, also on Instagram. The first is her wedding outfit — confirmed to be a custom design by Donatella Versace — which she teased with a shot of a gauzy white veil. Atop the veil was her second update: a new pet, a spotted cat named Wendy. However, in the accompanying slides Spears also dispelled her distaste for secrecy, especially during her conservatorship — and the launch period for her tell-all book, which she said “comes out the end of this year.”

“Introducing Wendy!!! It’s MEOW time boys and girls,” Spears captioned the photos. “And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress.”

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

