Britney Spears Sparkles in Diamond Thong & Blazer Dress for Barefoot Dance at Wedding Reception

Britney Spears’ wedding nuptials to Sam Asghari spawned numerous statement outfits — and not just the bride’s custom Atelier Versace wedding gown.

During the occasion’s reception, where Spears partied with stars including Selena Gomez, Madonna and Drew Barrymore, the “Toxic” singer donned several bold ensembles. One of them was a black Versace blazer dress, earning luxe flair from the brand’s gold Medusa buttons and sparkling Greca trim. However, giving the piece a dynamic boost — and cementing Spears’ penchant for a risqué style statement — was a sparkling thong, peeking beneath the musician’s thigh-high hemline.

The look was viewed on her Instagram, where the singer shared a snapshot of herself dancing with musician Willie Gomez.

“Kiss it!!!” the singer pointedly captioned the image, where Paris Hilton pointedly deemed her a #SlivingBride in the comments. “You heard me!!!”

Though she opted to go barefoot in this instance, Spears did wear a range of glamorous heels at her wedding. The star initially donned white pumps with her custom Versace wedding gown. Later in the evening, she also paired a red fringed minidress with crystal-covered pumps — notably worn while sharing a kiss with Madonna. Her third ensemble consisted of a black and fluorescent green bodycon dress with corset-like piping and long sleeves.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

