Britney Spears Teases Return to Acting With The Weeknd & ‘Euphoria’ Director in Pink Sweater With Versatile Boots for ‘The Idol’ Movie

Britney Spears posted a quick snapshot of some famous friends on Instagram yesterday. The pop star stood beside The Weeknd, otherwise known as Abel Tesfaye, and “Euphoria” director Sam Levinson.

After the major buzz and praise surrounding Levinson’s HBO Max show, he teamed up with The Weeknd to write a new drama for the network titled “The Idol,”which Spears mentioned she would have a role. The drama will follow a female pop singer who starts a romance with an “enigmatic L.A. club owner,” who also leads a secret life as a cult leader. Spears’ last high-profile role was in the big screen 2002 teen drama “Crossroads.”

The pop singer wore a pink crew neck sweater with the sleeves rolled up above her elbows. Perched on the bridge of her nose, Spears wore black cat-eye sunglasses with a rosy, pink hue to the lenses.

For bottoms, the “Toxic” singer kept it simple, opting for black leggings with a reflective quality. In her hand, Spears carried a tan clutch.

The Weeknd did what he does best, moving for a look with a little more edge and swagger. The Canadian-born artist wore a black collared zip-up top and black slacks, completing the outfit off with a black, white and red trucker hat.

Within the smallest frame of the video post, Spears wore black Chelsea boots with a round toe and a slight heel. Black boots often ground a look, giving the other pieces of an outfit something to work off of, given their plain color and classic, easy silhouette. When not in boots, Spears often goes for a good pair of pumps or strappy heels for their instant allure and height.

