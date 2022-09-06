Britney Spears Reflects On Her Fashion Journey in Sheer Top, White Jeans and Her Go-To Versatile Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears tackled the sheer trend — and revived white denim — while reflecting on her life this summer.

The Grammy Award-winning singer shared a group of photos on Instagram, encompassing a range of outfits. The first featured Spears in a high-necked sheer peach-hued blouse, paired with white jeans. Her other ensembles consisted of a green floral minidress, black off-the-shoulder floral minidress, white multicolored floral midi dress, neon leopard-printed bikini and two-toned green lace-up minidress — all paired with either brown or black pointed-toe pumps, a favorite shoe of Spears’.

“Reflecting back on 3 weeks and a month ago … fashion forward!!!,” Spears captioned the photos, complete with winking face and pink bow emojis.

Related Kim Kardashian Covers 'Interview' Magazine with Bleached Eyebrows & Blond Hair in Daring Jockstraps With Boots Heidi Klum Goes Wild for Leopard Prints in Sheer Dress and PVC Slingback Pumps Meghan Markle Slips On Sharp Pumps & Pleated Trousers For Invictus Games One-Year Countdown With Prince Harry in Germany

When it came to shoes, the “Womanizer” singer returned to one of her go-to shoe styles: brown pointed-toe pumps. Her pair featured leather uppers and the silhouette’s standard triangular toes. Finishing the neutral pair were 3-4-inch stiletto heels, adding a sharp finish to Spears’ outfit. Similar pairs have become constants in Spears’ wardrobe, hailing from Manolo Blahnik and Steve Madden.

However, this wasn’t Spears’ only sleek shoe moment as of late. Last week, the musician wore the same brown pumps while dancing in a viral Instagram video, celebrating the success of her new song with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer” — notably the first new track she’s released in six years, and since leaving her widely publicized conservatorship in 2021.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

Discover Spears’ boldest style moments over the years in the gallery.

Sharpen your next outfit with brown pumps.

Nine West’s Tatiana pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Tatiana pumps, $80 (was $89).

BCBGMAXAZRIA’s Nova pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: BCBGMAXAZRIA Nova pumps, $199.

Stuart Weitzman’s stiletto pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman stiletto pumps, $395.