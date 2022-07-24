Britney Spears Hugs Taron Egerton in Matching Cream Blazer, Jeans and Hidden Heels

Britney Spears had a true Hollywood moment while meeting Taron Egerton this weekend — and creating a matching fashion moment in the process.

The “Till the World Ends” singer shared a new Instagram post on Saturday, hugging and posing with the “Rocketman” star — who she’d just met that evening while out with husband Sam Asghari. For the occasion, Spears wore an oversized cream blazer over black jeans and a navy top; her outfit coincidentally matched Egerton’s, which featured a cream sweater and white trousers. Spears finished her outfit with a pair of white and gold Versace aviator sunglasses, as well as choker necklace and light pink crossbody handbag.

“Coolest guy ever!!! Such a freaking fan,” Spears captioned the two photos and a humorous video where Egerton gave her a hug. “I was so stupid!!!”

For footwear, the “Glory” musician‘s shoes weren’t visible. However, it’s likely she boosted her night-out look with a set of pointed-toe pumps — which appear to be her go-to shoe when not exercising or relaxing by the pool or ocean. Spears has worn the style in a range of textures since the end of her conservatorship, stepping out in pairs for her wedding, trips with Ansari and her infamous posing videos.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

