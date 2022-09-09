Britney Spears Takes Floral Prints to the Beach in Mini Dress & Flats With Sam Asghari in Engagement Anniversary Photo

Britney Spears snapped a photo with her husband Sam Asghari and shared the beachside moment on her Instagram yesterday. Dressed in a summery ensemble and comfortable footwear, the singer celebrated almost one year since their engagement on Sept. 12.

The princess of pop wore her usual silhouette, which consisted of a floral mini dress that hung off the shoulder. The dark blue fabric was speckled with a white floral motif. Spears accessorized with a silver pendant necklace.

The “Toxic” songstress wore tan flats that offered the star a more comfortable alternative to her go-to chocolate brown pumps. Ballet flats were especially popular in the noughties, though it has stayed in fashion over the decades for its versatility of wear. They have recently garnered attention thanks to brands like Miu Miu and Maison Margiela releasing their own unique versions.

Coordinating flawlessly with his wife, Asghari wore a blue vest over a white button-down, the collar peeking out from the neckline, making the actor look sharp, and gray shoes.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles like pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers.

