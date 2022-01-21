Britney Spears Debuts Purple Hair With a Black Mini Dress and Fiery Red Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Britney Spears makes the color purple even bolder in her latest post on Instagram yesterday.

The “Overprotected” singer posted a video that showed her wearing a daring outfit to celebrate her new purple hairstyle.

In the caption for the video, Spears wrote, “Here’s me with purple hair 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🙄🙄🙄🙄 I’m bored, ok ??? Very bored so my nail girl said do it !!!! Girl .. I did it but not sure I like it but hey … Here’s me in a 100 dollar mini dress with my boots 👗👢”

Ensemble-Wise, Spears opted for a black mini dress that featured a plunging neckline for an edgy, eye-catching twist. She accessorized with a dainty silver necklace for just a little glimmer.

When it came down to the shoes, Spears slipped her feet into a pair of tall red boots that incorporated a chunky heel for an extra level of elevation. Recently, Spears donned the same shoes with a fun printed ensemble, so it’s safe to say that these are a favorite for the “Boys” singer

Spears has a trendy and relaxed clothing style that has continued to evolve over the years. Some of her most memorable looks happened during the early aughts and have become pop culture moments remembered today. For example, re-creations of her flight attendant outfit for the “Toxic” video and her famous denim ball gown at the 2001 VMAs have infiltrated Halloween Instagram posts years after year.

Today, her Instagram feed shows pictures of her donning slouchy denim cutoffs, breezy tops, intricate bikinis, frilly dresses, functional activewear and easy separates that give her a lot of versatility. On the footwear front, she typically slides her feet in boots, sneakers, pumps and sandals that all complete her vibe.

Spears also ventured into the fashion industry. She was previously Candie’s Girl and launched a line of signature fragrances.

Click through the gallery to see Spears’ ’90s and early ’00s street style.

