Pregnant Britney Spears Teases ‘Small’ Baby Bump Modeling Spring Outfits With a Sarah Jessica Parker Style Tribute

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears blossoms in florals. The “Hold It Against Me” singer shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed the pop star modeling outfits that she said she wanted to share before her body begins to change throughout her pregnancy. The “Lucky” singer shared on Monday that she is pregnant with her third baby with Sam Asghari, her fiance.

In the caption for the post, Spears wrote, “So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing 🤰🏼… I had to do the flower 🌸 on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker … I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants 👖 fit 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … Well barely 😅🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Psss is anyone curious why I’m 4 sizes smaller by the door 🧐🧐🧐😉 ???”

For the first outfit, Spears donned a magenta, green and white floral-print top that had puffymutton sleeves that are on-trend. The crop top had a plunging neckline for an added touch of modernity. On the lower half, she went with a pair of slouchy straight-leg trousers for a dressy-casual feel. She then paired the trousers with a cropped and flowy burgundy sweater for a fun addition of color.

Next, she wore a white button-up that she tied at the waist. The stop also had puffy sleeves for a relaxed touch. On the lower half, she wore a slinky gray skirt that had a frilly piece of fabric placed down the middle that added volume to its hem. Then, in another shot, Spears popped in a bright yellow sweater with big, printed buttons. Also, she modeled the white button-up with the wide-leg gray trousers from earlier for a business chic look.

Then, the “Toxic” singer slipped into a black and red heart-print minidress that had a ruffled hemline and featured a crisscross strap design over the chest. The garment also had a plunging neckline and puffy sleeves for an edgy finish.

Spears accessorized with a red ribbon choker that had a bright pink floral, a gray cowboy hat.

She elected to wear two pairs of shoes: pointy burgundy pumps and chunky black combat boots. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and had a sleek shine. The boots came up to her calves and incorporated silver hardware for a tidy appearance.

