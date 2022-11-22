Britney Spears Brings Out Her Best Poses in Silk Nightgown With Pointy Black Pumps

Set to Justin Bieber’s “Honest,” Britney Spears played with her Australian shepherd named Sawyer in a silk slip nightgown and sharp footwear in a video she posted on Instagram yesterday.

The performer’s sleek and simple ensemble was comprised of a delicate plunging neckline trimmed with off-white lace. The dress appears to be a light peachy pink hue.

Slips, although often worn in the bedroom, have become a closet staple for many celebrities for their comfort and versatility. The lacy and silky negligee is now able to see the outside world thanks to celebrities like Bella Hadid, styling them in ultra-creative ways.

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Spears wore a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the expert dancer a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

