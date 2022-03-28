Britney Spears’ Oscars 2022 ‘Surprise Appearance’ in Versace Rumor Goes Viral

The Oscars and the Vanity Fair after-party are no strangers to unexpected moments, so when rumors swept social media that Britney Spears would be making a surprise appearance on Sunday, fans took to Google overnight looking for news of her arrival.

In fact, searches for “Britney Spears Oscars 2022” surged on Google Trends — but it seems she was a no-show. Even so, her fiance Sam Asghari did celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night at the Elton John AIDS Foundation viewing party, which attracted Lady Gaga, Heidi Klum and more stars.

Britney Spears on March 2, 2014 at Elton John AIDS Foundation 22nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party held at West Hollywood Park, West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: McMullan/Sipa USA

Elton John’s annual starry Oscars event did have Spears in attendance — back in 2014.

The dapper actor arrived on the red carpet without Spears in a Versace tuxedo and black dress shoes. His suit was courtesy of Donatella Versace, who was also a guest at the party. And it’s no surprise Versace outfitted Asghari as she is designing Spears’ wedding dress and was at her home on Friday — where the designer, pop star and Asghari posed for photos.

Related Queen Latifah Glows in Elegant Yellow Halter Dress & Sparkling Shawl at Oscars Governors Ball Emily Ratajkowski Goes Vintage in Daring Split-Front Architectural Dress & Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022 Kate Hudson Gets Silky in Bustier Top With Voluminous Pants & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Fans believed that during the visit Spears was also getting fitted by Versace for the Oscars and wrap events, and she would make her first major public appearance since she gained independence from her conservatorship. The last time Versace and Spears met was in 2002 at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week show.

Britney Spears wears a Versace dress as she poses with fashion designer Donatella Versace at the Versace Fashion show at Milan Fashion Week on Oct. 1, 2002. CREDIT: AP

Though some fans were disappointed to miss Spears at 2022 Oscars celebrations, she did still bless her Instagram feed with a few of her latest outfits yesterday.

Donatella Versace at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party on March 27. CREDIT: Variety

She modeled three different looks. Her first outfit consisted of a hot pink off-the-shoulder leopard print mini dress paired with brown pointy-toe pumps. Next, she wore a dark green long sleeve crop top with a matching leather pencil skirt, paired with the same shoes. Lastly, she styled a black leather off-the-shoulder mini dress worn with black heeled booties.

When it comes to Spears’ clothing taste, she tends to fancy sleek and easy silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a pink and white floral top with low-rise dark-wash jeans and black ankle boots for a breezy finish. The singer has also ventured into the fashion industry. As a face of Candie’s, Spears worked with the brand to create a line of clothing sold in Kohl’s during the early ‘00s. She also had her own fragrance line.