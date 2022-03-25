Britney Spears Models 4 Striking Outfits With Versatile Pumps & Boots

Britney Spears proves the versatility of pumps and boots in an Instagram video that she shared on Thursday. She’s seen modeling four outfits while also clinging to her new dog.

For the first look, Spears wore a red off-the-shoulder minidress that had a plunging neckline and long sleeves. The garment was made out of a sparkly red fabric and was paired with her favorite brown pointed-toe suede pumps.

The hitmaker then showed how to transition the shoes for a more toned-down appearance when she changed into a white lacy crop top with sleeves that came down her elbow. On the lower half, she wore dark-wash jeans that added a nice contrast.

And for the next one, Spears went with a pink sequined long-sleeve sequined minidress with black round-toe booties that had a height of approximately 3 inches and a platform sole.

Finally, she complemented the boots with a white blazer worn as a dress.

When it comes to Spears’ clothing sense, she tends to fancy sleek and easy silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a pink and white floral top with low-rise dark-wash jeans and black ankle boots for a breezy finish.

Spears has also ventured into the fashion industry. As a face of Candie’s, she worked with the brand to create a line of clothing sold in Kohl’s during the early ‘00s. Spears also had her own fragrance line.

