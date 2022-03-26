Britney Spears Meets Donatella Versace Today & Instagram Goes Wild

In a meeting of epic proportions, Britney Spears and Donatella Versace met today at Spears’ home. Naturally, Instagram went wild.

Within 1 minute of the post shared by Spears, it received more than 5,000 likes. In 20 minutes that number catapulted to more than 100,000. Curiously, just moments earlier, she shared the carousel of their encounter and quickly deleted it 18 seconds later.

“Look who came to visit … these 2 bad bitches are up to no good,” Spears captioned the post. Versace is seen posing in between the pop star and her fiance Sam Asghari. “It was so nice to see you again,” Versace responded on her own account.

Versace suited up in a vibrant look — a hot pink blazer with matching trousers and a neon green top. Spears wore a crop top with voluminous sleeves, short shorts and brown pumps. Spears made a quick change into another top seen in a different image within the photoset.

It should come as no surprise that the fashion icon and music icon had their meeting. Last November, Spears announced on Instagram that Versace was designing her wedding dress. “Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!” Spears told fans.

Britney Spears wears a Versace dress as she poses with fashion designer Donatella Versace (R) at the Versace Fashion show at Milan Fashion Week on Oct. 1, 2002. CREDIT: Bettina SchwarzwÓlder/picture-a

Last May on Instagram, Versace reflected on her last encounter with Spears — at the brand’s Milan Fashion Week show on Oct. 1, 2002. “This is flashback is from when she came to my show in 2002, looking glamorous in Versace,” the designer captioned the post. “I’ll never forget when you came and stayed with me Britney, you were and will always be magical!!!!” she added.

