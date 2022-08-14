×
Britney Spears Buckles Into Mary Jane Heels and Spiked Wedges in Crop Tops, Minidresses and More

By Aaron Royce
Britney Spears wearing a Julien MacDonald dress, H Stern jewels, and Christian Louboutin shoes arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
1999
1999
2000
2002
Britney Spears knows a truly great shoe isn’t limited to just one outfit — which she proved in her latest runway videos.

Compiling clips from her archives into a single Instagram Reel, Spears posed in a pair of black close-toed pumps that featured brown leather Mary Jane straps and shiny gold platform soles. Her footwear’s thin black heels appeared to total 3-4 inches in height, and gained an added punch when briefly layered over black and blue socks. In the video, the “I Wanna Go” singer paired the set with numerous ensembles to show their versatility, including a pink satin crop top and low-rise jeans, a black bodycon minidress and a floral minidress.

“I had so many of these fashion videos, I decided to just put them all together in one!!!,” Spears shared in the caption, adding how she got bruised when running into the kitchen counter. “Not sure as to why my eyes look like a vampire in the black dress but it is what it is….”

Rounding out the video were other clips of Spears in one of her go-to styles: Amaranti slip-on wedges with beige cork soles and brown front straps covered in gold spikes. Like many videos the Grammy Award-winning musician has shared online, this style was paired with floral dresses and an array of short shorts and crop tops.

Aside from her variety of sleek heels, Spears has also showed her more casual side online this week. In another archival clip shared on Saturday, the singer twirled and danced in a pair of purple short shorts with coordinating sneakers, complete with a bright pink sports bra.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

Discover Spears’ boldest style moments over the years in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

