Britney Spears Locks Lips With Madonna at Wedding to Recreate Iconic MTV VMA’s Kiss Almost 20 Years Later

It looks like Sam Asghari wasn’t the only one lucky enough to kiss Britney Spears at their wedding in Los Angeles on Thursday. Almost two decades after their iconic kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, Madonna and Spears shared a smooch yet again.

The kiss was reminiscent of the unforgettable moment when the two pop stars performed alongside Christina Aguilera, who Madonna eventually planted one on as well.

Seemingly taken during Spears and Asghari’s reception, the photo shows the two women leaning in for a peck. Both artists were fashionably dressed for the occasion, with Spears wearing a short red mini dress that had fringe sleeves. The “Gimme More” singer paired the striking number with a sparkling set of pumps. While Madonna donned a floor-length rainbow frock.

Spears and Asghari’s lavish wedding hosted a group of A-list stars including, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace and Dew Barrymore. Versace, who designed Spears’ dress for the ceremony, uploaded a sweet photo posing with the ladies as well as a video of them singing along to Madonna’s 1990 hit track, “Vogue.”

“ Iconic women supporting THE iconic woman. Congratulations Britney, we love you @britneyspears #VOGUE,” the Italian fashion designer wrote under the upload.

Spears’ nupitals come months after she won her freedom from a court conservatorship. For her big day, the Princess of Pop wore a custom Versace wedding gown that was crafted in a delicate white silk cady, detailed with a portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and comes together with a stream of pearl buttons. The seamline of the bodice follows the corset boning that narrows at the waist. The column silhouette is cut with a front leg-slit, while the back pleats from the waist cascade into a three-meter train.

