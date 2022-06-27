Britney Spears Takes Flight in Little Black Dress & Heels on Private Plane With Husband

Britney Spears shared a video to Instagram on Saturday where she’s seen with her new husband, Sam Asghari, in an off-the-shoulder mini dress and black heels.

Spears has shown off an eclectic style, and for this traveling voyage she settled down with black.

As the singer is usually playing with color, it’s nice to see her embrace darker shades. Seen boarding a private plane, she wore a backless little black dress with long sleeves.

She accessorized with a wide brim hat and dark sunglasses, which are two staples for traveling.

The “Baby One More Time” singer finished the look with a simple pair of glossy black heels for the occasion.

Black heels can be essential for evening-wear, but can elevate daytime looks as well. Black is a universally stylistic as it complements outfit all colors.

Asghari wore a light denim fabric button-down— that can also be used for a jacket, as well as black jeans and chunky white sneakers. The top worked well for the summer as the light fabric works for the humidity as well as when the temperatures drop at night.

Asghari’s choice of black pants matched the singer’s black attire, keeping them cohesive. Together, the two looked ready to take off.

