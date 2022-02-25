Britney Spears Goes Wild in a Leopard Print Slip Dress, Fingerless Gloves and Black Pointy Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears knows how to play with a ferocious print stylishly. The “Lucky” singer shared a video to Instagram Thursday that showed the pop star modeling her new dress while listening to “Underneath It All” by No Doubt.

In the caption, Spears wrote, “Posing for my pics like …. 😈😈😈🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️😂😂😘🙃😘 !!!!! Hey … I like my new leopard print dress 🐆 and this is my favorite @GwenStefani song 🎵 … put them together what do you get … bibbidi bobbidi boo 👻 !!!!!! Pssss I know my captions are nerdy and lame 😒😂🤓 !!!!”

On the outfit front, the “Stronger” singer threw on a leopard-print slip dress that came to the top of her thighs and featured two spaghetti straps. The garment also had a plunging neckline with black lace for a trim. For accessories, she wore a pair of black fingerless gloves and a choker necklace that had a green amulet on it.

To complete everything, Spears slipped on a pair of black pointed-toe pumps that rounded out her outfit nicely. The heels had a height of approximately three inches and incorporated shiny black leather uppers.

During Spears’ heyday, she was known for wearing some of the most popular silhouettes of the early aughts and became a style inspiration for many during that time. Recently we’ve seen Spears don relaxed casual pieces consisting of a crop top, tie-dye shorts and colorful sneakers for a sporty look. We’ve also seen Spears pop on a fiery red bodysuit paired with matching platform peep-toe sandals for a flirty feel. Spears also has an edgy taste in dresses with an emphasis placed on lacy and bodycon garments.

Spears has also ventured into the fashion industry, having served as a Candie’s girl, and she had her own line of signature fragrances. She also worked with the brand to create a line of clothing sold in Kohl’s during the early ‘00s.

