Britney Spears Twirls in a Delicate Floral Crop Top & Bright Blue Tennis Shoes

By Amina Ayoud
Britney Spears danced her way through the day. The star posted a short video to her Instagram account yesterday of herself twirling and swaying in her home to soft melodic sounds clad in eye-catching wears and vivid footwear.

The “Oops I Did It Again” songstress donned a multicolored floral micro tank top with flouncy, balloon-like shoulders and a square neckline. Bringing it back to the 90s, the 32-year-old wore extremely low-waisted light grey shorts with a baggy fit made of what looked to be a cotton fleece material. Spears accessorized minimally, sporting a dainty silver chain necklace and shining studs which she wore with her long blond tresses up in a messy high ponytail.

 

The expert dancer laced up blue and white tennis shoes, which she paired with white socks, with an athletic fit and contrasting light blue laces. While it’s clear through the post that Spears’ shoes didn’t exactly aid her in getting her groove on, given she’d taken them off halfway through, the style can be an equally great performer for both hardcore athletic activities, and more leisure-oriented ones.

When Spears isn’t dancing in sneakers, the “Princess of Pop” can often be seen in a few go-to shoe styles. Her off-duty wardrobe includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When on the red carpet, Spears’ styles included pointed-toe, platform, and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, and Jimmy Choo. 

