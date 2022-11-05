Britney Spears Grooves to Nicki Minaj in Hot Pink Bikini and White Wedge Boots

Britney Spears put on a show for her Instagram followers in a video posted to the platform today.

The video, which saw Spears dancing to Nicki Minaj’s “Feeling Myself” in the living room of what appeared to be her old house, was clad in daring bikini bottoms and white ankle boots.

The singer wore a crop top with see-through ballon sleeves and an opaque bodice, which she paired with hot pink micro bikini bottoms that tied on either side and sat low on her hips. Spears slipped on a gold pendant necklace and let her blond locks run wild, styling them in beachy waves.

On her feet, the “Toxic” songstress stepped into white pleather wedge ankle boots with pointed angular toes. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots, and Asics sneakers. For past read carpet appearances, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo, and Schutz.

Taking a break from dancing, Spears also shared her latest snapshots from vacation in a photo dump on Instagram, including a video of her strutting down the street in a red crop top with a halter-strap neck.

PHOTOS: Check out some of Britney Spears’ best 90s and 2000s street style moments.