Britney Spears Keeps the Y2K Trend Going With Low Rise Mini Cargo Shorts and Pointy Toed Pumps

Britney Spears is dancing once again in her latest video with her Y2K heyday in mind.

The “Toxic” songstress stepped to the beat of Naika’s “Head In the Clouds” on Saturday night. The accomplished performer swayed side to side in her usual fashion, showing off her outfit of the day. In her caption, Spears spoke of her new home and renovations, catching up with her AA sponsor, and reminiscing about the past, the singer confronting some hard subjects before saying she needed to just shake it off.

Spears wore a pink and white crop top with bell sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. A pink pattern of wildflowers sprawled across the crisp white fabric. The star stood with her fingers clasping the belt loops on her mini cargo shorts, giving them a low-rise quality that was reminiscent of the late 90s and early 2000s where Spears simply thrived. The performer still takes cues from the 2000s, bringing low-rise back in style, paring the risky fashion choice with cropped tops of every kind. Spears accessorized with a turquoise and gold choker layered with a black string choker and kept her hair down in a windswept, wild style. Spears barely wore any makeup, save for black liner on her waterline, her go to style as of late.

Spears expertly swayed and strutted in dark brown pumps with pointed toes, making dancing around in heels look easy. The pumps were a nice chocolate brown with sturdy block heels that looked to be about three or four inches, offering the “Womanizer” singer extra inches. Spears seems to be a huge fan of pumps, wearing them in just about every color in many of her Instagram videos and pictures. The style is reliable, versatile, and clearly easy for the performer to dance and sway in all day long.