Britney Spears Works Up a Sweat in Hot Pink Shorts, Frilly Crop Top & Sneakers

Britney Spears exercises in a frilly outfit perfect for the gym.

The “Hold It Against Me” singer posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her working out in an ensemble that matches her current aesthetic. For the outfit, Spears donned a black crop top that featured ruffled, loose sleeves that gave her a ton of mobility while moving. On the lower half, she wore a pair of pink shorts that also had functionality and comfort in mind. She accessorized with her signature pair of crystallized aviators.

When it came down to the shoes, Spears opted for a pair of gray and pink sneakers that incorporated a white sole.

As of late, Spears has shown off her affinity for breezy and casual styles like flowy tops and efficient activewear like sweat shorts. On her Instagram feed, she has also shown off her love for bikinis as well as edgy dresses. On the footwear front, Spears has a penchant for a pair of fiery red boots that she has paired with everything from mini dresses to patterned separates and slouchy denim shorts. Also, Spears has become known for wearing a pair of sneakers with her getups for an extra sporty touch.

The “Toxic” singer also created her own lane within the fashion industry. She was previously Candie’s Girl and has launched a line of signature fragrances.

Click through the gallery to see Spears’ best onstage shoe moments.

