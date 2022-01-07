Britney Spears Models a Pink High-Waisted Bikini and Brown Pumps While Catching Some Rays

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Britney Spears poses while catching some rays.

The “Breathe on Me” singer posted a video on Instagram that showed the pop star modeling off an eye-catching swimsuit. Spears donned a high-waisted bubblegum pink bikini that featured white trim, pink buttons and slim pink straps. She accessorized the look with a red choker, a dainty silver necklace with a heart pendant and white aviator shades.

When it came down to the shoes, Spears popped on a pair of brown round-toe pumps that added a perfect touch of color contrast while also finishing off her getup.

Spears is known for her daring fashion taste that made her one of the biggest style inspirations of the early aughts. She was fond of wearing metallic tracksuits, edgy halters, baggy jeans and intricate bodysuits. The “Sometimes” singer’s sartorial choices have also made a pop culture icon due to her ability to pull off bold red carpet moments like a denim patchwork gown, glitzy jumpsuit and a leather and lace ensemble.

Today, Spears is a fan of easy, breezy silhouettes like swimsuits, denim cutoffs, slouchy t-shirts and frilly dresses that align with her relaxed vibe. And for shoes, she usually opts for pumps, sneakers and flats that help to unify her vibe and aesthetic.

She has also ventured into the fashion industry and was a Candie’s girl during the early 2000s. Also, in 2018, the pop star landed her first high fashion ad campaign with Kenzo.

Click through the gallery to see Britney Spears’ best onstage shoe moments.

