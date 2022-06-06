Britney Spears’s Favorite Bejeweled Sweater Gets Slick Finish With Pointy Ankle Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears keeps it cozy in her latest Instagram post. The Grammy Award-winning singer uploaded a photo yesterday of herself posing in her favorite sweater.

The beige pullover was emblazoned with colorful jewels near the round neckline. She teamed the top with a blue striped button-down shirt that peaked out from underneath and dark form-fitting denim jeans. The “Gimme More” hitmaker kept her accessories minimal and only added a thin silver necklace that had a large blue stone. Spears parted her signature blond tresses on the side and opted for a fresh face with no makeup.

To give her look at slick edge, the “Circus” singer slipped into a pair of black ankle boots. The shoe had a sharp pointed-toe and a tiny stiletto heel. A go-to women’s shoe style, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots. Pointy boots are a favorite for several celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Jordyn Woods, Bella Hadid, Tracee Ellis Ross and Lori Harvey.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The Princess of Pop often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

Related Gwen Stefani Slays With Circus-Inspired Glam in Liquid Leather Pants & Dr. Martens Boots at Hollywood Bowl's 100th Anniversary Concert Katy Perry Is Her Own Boss Now -- How Her Fashion Legacy Will Define Her Footwear Brand's Next Chapter Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Put on a pair of black pointy boots for a refined finish.

CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Nixie Pointed Toe Boot, $90.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: London Rag Mlient Boot, $90.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Stuart 100 Stretch Bootie, $595.