Britney Spears Gets Inspo to Launch Her Own Clothing Line in This Farm Dress Styled With ‘Ugly’ Sandals

Britney Spears takes another stab at the “ugly” sandals trend. The “Overprotected” singer shared a photo and video on Instagram yesterday that showed the musician in her frilly new dress.

In the caption, Spears wrote, “Here’s me playing in my new dress!!!! If I ever did a clothing line it would be similar to this !!!! When I got to this farm, I took my shoes off and ran … I’ll have shoes on next time !!!!! Pss… This is me trying to pose for a pic !!! I tried”

For the ensemble, Spears donned a blue and white floral-printed dress that featured puffy sleeves and a button-up corset design that also had a loose and flowy hemline and a neat little bow on the front. The garment also had an off-the-shoulder fit that has a vintage yet stylish feel.

To ground everything, Spears slipped on a pair of brown “ugly” sandals that incorporated a two-strap silhouette. This isn’t the first time that Spears has worn the sandal trend, and she has worn them in varying colors. The “ugly” sandals trend has gained popularity over the last year with celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Tracee Ellis Ross and Katy Perry donning the styles in dressed-up or casual outfits.

Throughout her career, Spears has been known as a trendsetter, and created her own wave of fashion inspiration in the early aughts. Recently, Spears has filled her Instagram with pictures of her wearing garments like edgy mini dresses, slouchy activewear and intricate bikinis that all align with her relaxed vibe. And when it comes to her shoes, she has gravitated towards a pair of brown pumps and another pair of red fiery boots that round out her attire no matter the occasion.

Put on a pair of ugly sandals for a breezy getup.

Put on a pair of sandals for a breezy getup.

