Britney Spears Casts Her Own ‘Euphoria’-Inspired Play With 5 Outfits & Versatile Sandals

Britney Spears gives her take on “Euphoria” with her latest Instagram post. The “Showdown” singer shared a video to the social media platform on Thursday night that showed the pop star modeling different looks that she would wear if she was cast in the play “Our Life” from the hit HBO series “Euphoria.”

Spears channeled Maude Apatow’s character Lexie and opted for a floral print minidress that featured a structured white collar and matching lapels with a plunging neckline. It also had long sleeves. Apatow was thrilled by the tribute and commented on the post with heart emojis, adding: “AHHHHH.”

The next outfit showed Spears in a coordinated hot pink look consisting of a bra paired with an uber-short miniskirt, and then she changed into a fiery red minidress that had a plunging neckline and incorporated two straps that had a chainlink accent.

Next, she went with a flouncy white crop top with ruffled sleeves and hems paired with a deep V-neckline. On the lower half, she wore dark-wash skinny jeans that added a nice contrast of textures.

Spears’ last ensemble encompassed a bright pink one-piece bikini that had an eye-catching print and also included a cutout design that’s on-trend right now.

To ground everything, Spears slipped on a pair of neutral-colored sandals that had a thick, chunky heel. The shoes also had an ankle strap for maximum security and a strappy toe box.

Spears is known for her stylish yet casual clothing aesthetic today. For example, she recently wore a pilgrim-inspired minidress that was black and accented with a white collar and matching cuffs paired with brown leather Mary Jane heels.

Spears also made a name for herself within the fashion industry during the early ‘00s, having been the face of Candie’s during the era. She worked with the brand to create a line of clothing that included fun, flirty separates sold in Kohl’s.

