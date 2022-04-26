Britney Spears Pays Tribute to Kelly Ripa & Reese Witherspoon’s Style in Two Ladylike Outfits With Versatile Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears goes with the flow in two eye-catching numbers. The “Boys” singer shared a video on Instagram yesterday, where she modeled two darling flowy dresses paired with her favorite shoes.

In the caption of the video, Spears shouts out her style inspirations, and wrote, “SORRY !!! HAD TO post this collection of fashion … I’m giving @reesewitherspoon , Katniss Everdeen from Hunger Games, I Love Lucy, and Kelly Ripa 👗👗👗 !!!”

For the first outfit, she wore a pink short-sleeve midi dress that had a flouncy hemline for a relaxed look. The garment also had a black bow embroidered on the front, embellished with crystals.

Next, Spears donned a long-sleeve burgundy midi dress that had stark white polka dots for a nice, fun pop of color. The dress also had a column of shiny buttons and a tidy white collar for a refined finish.

Spears slipped into one pair of shoes to complete her attire: brown suede pumps. The heels had a height of 3 inches and a round-toe silhouette that gave her ensemble a modern finish.

When it comes to clothing, Spears has a chic and relaxed aesthetic. For example, she recently wore a lime green cropped houndstooth hoodie from Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park “Ivy Halls” collection paired with denim cutoff shorts and black combat boots for a chic Instagram post.

Spears was the face of Candie’s during the early ‘00s, and she worked with the brand to create a line of clothing sold in Kohl’s. Spears also had her own fragrance line.

