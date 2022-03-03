Britney Spears Defends Her Favorite Brown Pointy Pumps, Says ‘Stop Telling Me to Buy New Shoes’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears won’t get new shoes no matter how many critiques she receives.

The “Boys” singer shared a video to her Instagram feed Wednesday that showed her modeling her favorite shoes, which just so happens to be a pair of brown suede pointed-toe pumps that we here at FN constantly spot the “Toxic” singer wearing often. The shoes have a height of approximately three inches and a pointed-toe design that makes them easily versatile.

In the caption for the video, Spears wrote, “BTW I have a lot of shoes 👠 … these are my favorite … so stop telling me to buy new shoes 😬🤦🏼‍♀️😬🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! Posing for pics like YELLOW 💛 …. HELLO 👋🏻 !!!!!”

For the rest of her outfit, Spears donned a yellow asymmetrical dress that featured one distinct cutout on the left side along with one sleeve on that side of the piece. The garment also had a tie on that side that added layering and volume.

When it comes to accessories, she went with a silver necklace that had a blue-ish green gemstone pendant centered on the chain. And she also threw on a couple of bracelets in varying colors for an added pop of color.

Back in the early aughts, the “Showdown” singer had a trendy sartorial aesthetic that made her a style inspo for teens and tweens during that era. But lately, she has shown her affinity for casual and edgy styles that align more with her tastes today. For example, she recently wore a red minidress with the same pumps from her video on Wednesday that showed off her ability to mix and match colors and textures. And also, we’ve seen her don a leopard print slip dress, fingerless gloves and black pointy pumps for a festive, printed look.

Spears has also ventured into the fashion industry, having served as a Candie’s girl, and she had her own line of signature fragrances. She also worked with the brand to create a line of clothing sold in Kohl’s during the early ‘00s.

Click through the gallery to see Spears’ ’90s and early ’00s street style.

Pop on a pair of brown suede pumps for a streamlined look.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala pumps, $90.

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Gemma pumps, $21 (was $30).

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Coach Waverly pumps, $195.